1/1
Travis Martin Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Travis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New Braunfels, TX - January 7, 1944 - September 10, 2020

Travis Martin Johnson, age 76, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in New Braunfels. Born in Freer Texas to Richard and Anna Johnson. He graduated Sharyland High School where he lettered in Football and Track and was a Bronze medalist at the UIL State Finals. He went on to attend college at Southwest Texas University and later Pan American where he became a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Mr. Johnson also served his country as Crew Chief Airplane Mechanic in the Army during the Vietnam War. He later had a career with the Border Patrol obtaining the title Patrol Agent in Charge at the Harlingen Texas sector. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Anna Johnson. Travis is survived by his children, Brent and Shelby Johnson; granddaughter, Kayla Johnson; and brother Steve Johnson.

MEMORIAL SERVICE, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2020, 11:30 A.M., PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Inurnment with Full Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Law Enforcement Charitable Foundation for families of fallen officers.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved