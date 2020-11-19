Rapid City - Twila Ross Dickens, 92, died on November 12, 2020 in Rapid City, SD. Twila was born on November 10, 1928 to Amous and Virgie (Munns) Seamans in Harlingen, Texas. She moved to Rapid City in 2016. Twila is survived by her three children, Jim Westbrook of Dallas, TX, Carol Hay of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and Bob (Roni) Westbrook of West Salem, WI; seven step-children, Edgar Dickens of Lakewood, CO, Lillona (Glenn) Harrier and Sharon Dickens of Rapid City, SD, Cary (Fay) Dickens of Kersey, CO, Robyn (John) Woidyla and Rosalie Hoffman of Iron Station, NC, and Ron (Debra) Dickens of Salem, OR; 26 grandchildren and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amous and Virgie Seamans; husbands, Charles Westbrook and Rev. Edgar Dickens. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A chapel service will be begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Restlawn Cemetery in La Feria. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store