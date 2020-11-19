1/1
Twila Ross Dickens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Twila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rapid City - Twila Ross Dickens, 92, died on November 12, 2020 in Rapid City, SD. Twila was born on November 10, 1928 to Amous and Virgie (Munns) Seamans in Harlingen, Texas. She moved to Rapid City in 2016. Twila is survived by her three children, Jim Westbrook of Dallas, TX, Carol Hay of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and Bob (Roni) Westbrook of West Salem, WI; seven step-children, Edgar Dickens of Lakewood, CO, Lillona (Glenn) Harrier and Sharon Dickens of Rapid City, SD, Cary (Fay) Dickens of Kersey, CO, Robyn (John) Woidyla and Rosalie Hoffman of Iron Station, NC, and Ron (Debra) Dickens of Salem, OR; 26 grandchildren and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amous and Virgie Seamans; husbands, Charles Westbrook and Rev. Edgar Dickens. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A chapel service will be begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Restlawn Cemetery in La Feria. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved