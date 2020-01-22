|
|
Edinburg - Valentin Hernandez "Don Manuel", 98, entered peacefully into eternal rest at his home on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in Edinburg. He was born on February 14, 1921 and was appropriately named Valentin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Hernandez and Paula Ramirez Hernandez; his loving and devoted wife, Olivia C. Hernandez; two sons, Vance Luis and Ronaldo Hernandez; and four siblings: Felipe Hernandez, Nasario Hernandez (Maria), Aurora Soto (Jose), and Reyes Rodriguez (Reyes). His elder sister, Aurora, is credited for nurturing him as a child because of his mother's early death.
Left to cherish his plethora of memories are his brother, Concepcion Hernandez (Josefa); six children: Hector Hernandez (Christina), Heraclio Hernandez, Graciela Hernandez-Engstrand, M.D. (David, M.D.), Cristela Hernandez Flores, M.D. (Eduardo Dario, M.D.), Daniel Saul Hernandez (Linda), and Linda Lucy Hernandez; his sister-in-law, Gregoria Hernandez; his fourteen grandchildren: Mara-Lysa, Lyeza, James, Sarah, Nickolas, Erica, Carolina, Merida, Jacqueline, Ronald, Marco, Connor, Kyle, and Cody; five great-grandchildren: Tristan, Khloe, Kayla, Amerie, and Leah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Valentin was truly a historical figure in our community--surviving the end of the Mexican Revolution, the Great Depression, and World War II. He served in the Army from 1943 to 1946, fighting in the European Theatre as a rifleman. For his valiant service, he received decorations of Good Conduct and a Victory Medal. After the war, he worked tirelessly for more than four decades as a crew leader transporting manual laborers to various agricultural fields from South Texas to Northern Indiana. As a testament to his contributions and dedication, he established lifelong friendships with employers and workers. Valentin survived much in this world and was blessed with the things that matter most in life. He did not seek glory, material wealth, political power, nor influence. He was an honest, hard-working, decent man who believed in self-sacrifice for his family and country. Valentin was passionate about baseball (the Atlanta Braves), football (the Dallas Cowboys), dancing, singing classic Mexican rancheras, and wearing sombreros. He shared that his secret to longevity was having a strong faith in God and not taking life too seriously.
Visitation will be from 5 PM to 9 PM with a 7 PM rosary, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be at 11:30 AM Friday, January 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg with Father Jeremy Sabugo, officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg, laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Olivia. V.F.W. Post 8788 will provide full military honors.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 22, 2020