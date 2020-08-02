Edinburg - "We know that all things work for good for those who love God. If God is for us, who can be against us?" Romans 8: 28,31Valentina "Tina" Rodriguez, 92, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. She was born on February 14, 1928, to Onesimo and Gerarda Rodriguez at the Noche Buena Ranch, Hidalgo County, Texas. She was an amazing and loving sister, aunt, godmother, friend, and co-worker with a great sense of humor, beautiful smile, and contagious unforgettable laugh. Her life was devoted to her siblings, cousins, friends, and extended family. She cherished spending time with loved ones, seldom missing family events, accomplishments, or milestones, especially those involving her beloved nieces and nephews. She truly had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.Before retiring, Valentina was employed at The Valley Store, M. Rivas Food Store, and Kids Street. She was a member of Holy Family Church, proudly serving in the choir for many years. Despite her struggles with dementia in later years, she always remembered her parents, siblings, and favorite church hymns.Valentina is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jesus Rodriguez, sister-in-law Aurora Rodriguez, brothers-in-law Epigmenio Lopez, Jr., and Ted Gonzalez, and nephews Humberto Lopez and Javier Rodriguez.She is survived by her brothers, Onesimo (+Aurora) Rodriguez and Gerardo (Dolores) Rodriguez, sisters, Irene (+Epigmenio, Jr.) Lopez, and Maria (+Ted) Gonzalez, sister-in-law Viola (+Jesus) Rodriguez, several cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will be held. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.Serving as pallbearers are Eloy Rodriguez, Hugo Rodriguez, Jaime Lopez, Gerardo Rodriguez, Jr., Paul Gonzalez, Ted Gonzalez, Jr., Oscar Lopez, Onesimo Rodriguez, Jr., Joe Rodriguez, and Emilio Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers are Onesimo and Gerardo Rodriguez.The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and continued prayers. Many heartfelt thanks also to caregiver Africa Cortez for her dedication, compassion, and loving care.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.