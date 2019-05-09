Home

Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
620 N. Dunlap Ave
Mission, TX
Interment
Monday, May 13, 2019
Laurel Hills Cemetery
Mission, TX
Vanessa Jeanne Martinez


Vanessa Jeanne Martinez Obituary
San Antonio - Vanessa Jeanne Martinez

December 19, 1980 - May 6, 2019

Vanessa Jeanne Martinez age 38, died on Monday, May 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Ainsley McCrossen; son, Alexander McCrossen; parents, Esteban "Steve" F. Martinez, Jr. and Jeanne Valverde Martinez; brother, Greg Martinez and his wife, Kyra. Visitation will be held in San Antonio on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Porter Loring located at 1101 McCollough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212.

ROSARY

SATURDAY- MAY 11, 2019

10:30 A.M.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

11:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

SAN ANTONIO, TX

Additionally, a mass will be held in Mission, TX, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 N Dunlap Ave, Mission, TX 78572.

MASS

MONDAY - MAY 13, 2019

10:00 A.M.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH

MISSION, TX

Interment will follow the mass at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a blood bank of your choice, or a donation to the at .

For more details, and to sign the guestbook, please visit:

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

PORTER LORING

1101 MCCULLOUGH 210-227-8221
Published in The Monitor on May 9, 2019
