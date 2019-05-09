|
|
San Antonio - Vanessa Jeanne Martinez
December 19, 1980 - May 6, 2019
Vanessa Jeanne Martinez age 38, died on Monday, May 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Ainsley McCrossen; son, Alexander McCrossen; parents, Esteban "Steve" F. Martinez, Jr. and Jeanne Valverde Martinez; brother, Greg Martinez and his wife, Kyra. Visitation will be held in San Antonio on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Porter Loring located at 1101 McCollough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212.
ROSARY
SATURDAY- MAY 11, 2019
10:30 A.M.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
11:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Additionally, a mass will be held in Mission, TX, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 N Dunlap Ave, Mission, TX 78572.
MASS
MONDAY - MAY 13, 2019
10:00 A.M.
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
MISSION, TX
Interment will follow the mass at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a blood bank of your choice, or a donation to the at .
For more details, and to sign the guestbook, please visit:
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING
1101 MCCULLOUGH 210-227-8221
Published in The Monitor on May 9, 2019