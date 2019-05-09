San Antonio - Vanessa Jeanne Martinez



December 19, 1980 - May 6, 2019



Vanessa Jeanne Martinez age 38, died on Monday, May 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Ainsley McCrossen; son, Alexander McCrossen; parents, Esteban "Steve" F. Martinez, Jr. and Jeanne Valverde Martinez; brother, Greg Martinez and his wife, Kyra. Visitation will be held in San Antonio on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Porter Loring located at 1101 McCollough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212.



ROSARY



SATURDAY- MAY 11, 2019



10:30 A.M.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE



11:00 A.M.



PORTER LORING CHAPEL



SAN ANTONIO, TX



Additionally, a mass will be held in Mission, TX, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 N Dunlap Ave, Mission, TX 78572.



MASS



MONDAY - MAY 13, 2019



10:00 A.M.



OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH



MISSION, TX



Interment will follow the mass at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a blood bank of your choice, or a donation to the at .



For more details, and to sign the guestbook, please visit:



www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with



PORTER LORING



1101 MCCULLOUGH 210-227-8221 Published in The Monitor on May 9, 2019