San Juan - Vanessa Rangel, 33, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Edinburg.She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerardo and Eloisa Rangel Sr.Vanessa is survived by her partner, Billy Salinas; two brothers, Gerardo (Melissa) Rangel Jr., Gilberto Rangel; seven nephews, Mark Anthony Rangel, Ray Nathan Rangel, Gerardo Rangel III, Isaiah Matthew Rangel, Joshua Ray Espericueta, Gerardo Daniel Espericueta; one niece, April Marie Espericueta; one great-niece, Nina Aubrey Rangel.Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. funeral service Monday, August 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.