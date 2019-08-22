|
|
Pharr - On Monday, August 12, Velia Ramirez went to be with her Lord and Savior. She was 91. Velia will be forever remembered for her hospitality, her kind and giving heart, her humor and her love of Bingo! She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfredo "Lupe" Ramirez. She will be missed by her children Robert (Ester), Belinda Hinojosa (Marcos +), Fred (Ann), Sandy Basile (Thomas) and Greg (Celia). Velia will be forever remembered by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 3:00pm - 9:00pm at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston 706 W. Sam Houston Blvd. in Pharr. A Service will be celebrated in memory of Velia on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00am at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston. Burial immediately following at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pharr. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 22, 2019