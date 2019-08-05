Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Velma Denise Flores


1959 - 2019
Velma Denise Flores Obituary
Pharr - Velma Denise Flores, 60, went home to the Lord Friday, August 2, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

Velma was a lifelong resident of Pharr.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Javier Garza; and her parents, Jose and Aurora Garza.

Velma is survived by her husband, Joel Flores of Pharr; a sister, Melissa Vela of San Antonio; and a brother, Rolando Garza of Pharr.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, August 6, 2019, followed by a chapel service at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in

Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2019
