Mission, TX - Veloris 'Vickie' Elaine Stoleson, age 89, of Mission, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Tx. Vickie was born on September 29th, 1931 in Wessington Springs, South Dakota.



She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Telmar Stoleson, her brother, Gilbert Elrod Uttecht, and her parents, Michael Uttecht and Nalda Hasz Uttecht. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Frank) Osorio; two grandchildren, Skylar (Josie) Stoleson and Darren (Audra) Balentina; and seven great-grandchildren that she loved dearly, Seth, Josephine, Jayden, Haley, Devani, Dayleh, and Denay. Vickie is also survived by neighbors, friends, and anyone who her life touched.



In respect with her wishes, there will not be a public service or funeral.



Cremation will take place at Funeraria Del Angel funeral home in Mission, Tx.



