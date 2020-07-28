Veralina Filoteo

Clear Lake - Veralina (Vera) Filoteo age 77, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital Clear Lake, Texas. Veralina was born in Donna, Texas to Gonzalo and Ciriaca Alvarado.Veralina was a long-time resident of Hitchcock and the Rio Grande Valley. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked many hospitals throughout the US including Texas having spent most of her career in Galveston and in the Rio Grande Valley for over 45 years. She made a difference every day for the patient's she cared for throughout her career. During her life Vera advocated and campaigned tirelessly for the underprivileged and was always involved in civic affairs. She was involved in local politics, was a member of LULAC, and participated in school board activities, as well as in many nursing organizations. Vera's favorite saying was that she wanted to "Gozar de la Vida", meaning she wanted to "Enjoy Life".Veralina is preceded in death by her parents, Gonzalo and Ciriaca Alvarado, brothers, Arturo, Gonzalo Jr, Roberto, Teodulo, Jaime, Armando and RamiroShe is survived by her husband Bonifacio of 57 years, daughter Coralina Escamilla (Carlos), sons Frailan and Orlando Filoteo. Sisters, Alicia Rojas (Tito), Nena Hiles, Donna Ortiz (David), Toni Alvarado (Samuel), Barbara Alvarado (Adrian), and Amanda Alvarado, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her beloved chihuahuas Solo and Macho to mourn her passing.Memorial services will be performed on Tuesday, July 28 and burial will be Wednesday, July 29 under the direction of McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.'Heroes get remembered, Legends never die..."