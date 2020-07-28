1/1
Veralina Filoteo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veralina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clear Lake - Veralina (Vera) Filoteo age 77, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital Clear Lake, Texas. Veralina was born in Donna, Texas to Gonzalo and Ciriaca Alvarado.

Veralina was a long-time resident of Hitchcock and the Rio Grande Valley. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked many hospitals throughout the US including Texas having spent most of her career in Galveston and in the Rio Grande Valley for over 45 years. She made a difference every day for the patient's she cared for throughout her career. During her life Vera advocated and campaigned tirelessly for the underprivileged and was always involved in civic affairs. She was involved in local politics, was a member of LULAC, and participated in school board activities, as well as in many nursing organizations. Vera's favorite saying was that she wanted to "Gozar de la Vida", meaning she wanted to "Enjoy Life".

Veralina is preceded in death by her parents, Gonzalo and Ciriaca Alvarado, brothers, Arturo, Gonzalo Jr, Roberto, Teodulo, Jaime, Armando and Ramiro

She is survived by her husband Bonifacio of 57 years, daughter Coralina Escamilla (Carlos), sons Frailan and Orlando Filoteo. Sisters, Alicia Rojas (Tito), Nena Hiles, Donna Ortiz (David), Toni Alvarado (Samuel), Barbara Alvarado (Adrian), and Amanda Alvarado, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her beloved chihuahuas Solo and Macho to mourn her passing.

Memorial services will be performed on Tuesday, July 28 and burial will be Wednesday, July 29 under the direction of McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.

'Heroes get remembered, Legends never die..."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCaleb Funeral Home
900 West 4th Street
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-7533
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved