McAllen - On February 22, 2020, Verna C. (Long) Losoya passed away peacefully at age 79 after a brief illness. Verna was the biological mother of two children, L. Scott Losoya of Bedford, TX and Keith B. Losoya of Westminster, MD, however, many friends and relatives would consider Verna their surrogate mother for the way she cared about them as much as one of her own.
Born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia; Canada, Verna's calling was to care for others. She pursued this vocation by becoming a nurse and helping countless patients of all ages, but mostly the smallest ones born prematurely, to have a better life. She graduated from Nursing School in Halifax, Nova Scotia and subsequently moved to Boston, MA. As a Registered Nurse she worked in numerous hospitals and clinics in Boston, and Fort Worth and the Rio Grande Valley, TX.
Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence S. Long and Beatrice Rudderham Long, of Sydney, Nova Scotia.
She is survived by: sons Scott and Keith and husband Rodolfo (Rudy) Losoya {to whom she was married for nearly 55 years}; sister Helen Long Day (Steve) and nieces Carla Day and Heather Day and Heather's children, Sydney and Carter, all of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Orion, Eden, Ian, Sai, Louis, and Roscoe.
Verna will be dearly missed by all.
No funeral, visitation, or memorial services are planned in accordance with the deceased wishes. The family dearly appreciates everyone's thoughts, prayers and condolences as have been expressed from her many friends in McAllen and other parts of the United States, and friends and family members from Canada. Also, greatly appreciated are the thoughts, prayers, and support received from the church family of Our Savior Lutheran Church; McAllen, TX and from members of Verna's husband's family, and other friends, locally and from other parts of the State. And a special thanks to the neighbors of the deceased family for their kind help and offerings of consolation, assistance, and remembrance. Thank you so much to all.
One of Verna's favorite charities was St. Joseph's Indian School, to which donations may be made in Verna's memory. Its address is: PO Box 326; Chamberlain, SD 57326; phone number 1-800-341-2235; and website www.stjo.org. Thank you.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 26, 2020