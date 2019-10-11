|
|
Edinburg - Veronica Edaly Reyna, 45, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
Veronica was a beloved wife, mother, and daughter. Born in Valadeces, Mexico on April 12, 194. She moved to the U.S. and graduated from Edinburg North High School in 1992, received her Associate's from STC and went on to graduate from U.T.P.A. with a Bachelor's degree in Education. Veronica worked for Hidalgo County W.I.C. for a number of years and authored the 1st scholarship for Hidalgo County Employees. She soon began her teaching career at Mission ISD in 2012 and settled in at Tabasco Elementary in La Joya ISD where she taught 4th grade, Pre-K and Kinder. Veronica loved her students and loved teaching. She deeply loved her family and will be deeply missed not only by her family, but by all of the people that her beautiful soul and smile touched.
She is preceded in death by her father, Eusebio Chapa; father- in-law, Jose Ramon Reyna.
Mrs. Reyna is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Robert Reyna; three children, Thomas Ramon Reyna, Katalyna Edaly Reyna, Karolyna Rose Reyna; her mother, Maria G. Garza; six siblings, Mayla (Alfredo) Rangel, Benilde Chapa, Ernesto (Juanie) Chapa, Marcos Chapa, Eusebio "Chevo" Chapa, Alonso (Yesenia) Chapa; her mother-in-law, Luisa Reyna; numerous nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral services will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Garden in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 11, 2019