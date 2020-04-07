|
Edinburg - Vicente G. Escobedo, 78, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence.
Vicente is preceded in death by his parents, Merced and Elena Escobedo.
Mr. Escobedo is survived by his loving wife, Maria C. Escobedo; four children, Maria Elena (Bernie) Dawa, Rosa Nelly (Antonio) Rodriguez, Veronica (Felix III) Juarez, Norma Escobedo; three grandchildren, Rosemary Higgins, Nelly Rose Rodriguez, Vicente Noel Rodriguez; three siblings, Gilberto Escobedo, Elvia Muniz, Delia Escobedo.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary today, April 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 7, 2020