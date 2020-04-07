Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicente Escobedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicente G. Escobedo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicente G. Escobedo Obituary
Edinburg - Vicente G. Escobedo, 78, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence.

Vicente is preceded in death by his parents, Merced and Elena Escobedo.

Mr. Escobedo is survived by his loving wife, Maria C. Escobedo; four children, Maria Elena (Bernie) Dawa, Rosa Nelly (Antonio) Rodriguez, Veronica (Felix III) Juarez, Norma Escobedo; three grandchildren, Rosemary Higgins, Nelly Rose Rodriguez, Vicente Noel Rodriguez; three siblings, Gilberto Escobedo, Elvia Muniz, Delia Escobedo.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary today, April 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicente's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -