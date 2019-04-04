Edinburg - Victor "Vito" Almendarez passed away peacefully after his courageous battle with cancer at his brother Rey's home, surrounded by his loved ones on April 1, 2019.



Victor was born in Edinburg, Texas on July 15, 1941. During his life, he was a U.S. Army Veteran, a bus driver at E.C.I.S.D. for 35 years, a son, a brother, a cousin, and uncle, and a friend. During his service in the Vietnam War, he received four bronze stars, sharp shooter rifle, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and other medals.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Bruna; his father, Luciano; his step-mother, Maria; and siblings, Pete, Maria, and Carlos. He is survived by his brother, Reymundo (Carol) Almendarez of Edinburg, Luciano of Arlington; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr is in charge of arrangements.