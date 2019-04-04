Home

Victor F. Flores Obituary
McAllen - Victor F. Flores Sr., 76, passed away on April 2, 2019, at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He was a welder for many years. Everyone Victor met became his friend and he was always willing to do anything for you.

He is survived by his wife Ida Flores; children Grace (Richard) Flores, Cynthia A. (Otoniel) Pena, Victor Fidel "Woody" (Iliana) Flores, Melba (Armando) Ledesma; grandchildren Matthew (Sara), Anthony (Ashley), Viktoria, Dominick, Iris; two great grandchildren Ryan and Olivia. He was also survived by three sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 1-9 pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10am at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery in McAllen.

Service are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 4, 2019
