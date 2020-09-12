1/1
Victor Glen Prado
Edinburg - Victor Glen Prado, 63, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Victor is preceded in death by his parents, Apolonio and Ramona Prado; brother, Manuel Prado; brother-in-law, Leonel Mungia.

Mr. Prado is survived by his wife, Patricia Ramirez; eleven children, Lilly, Barbara, Gracie, Victor, Diana, Cynthia, Marissa, Jaime, Daniel, Javier, and Angel; 6 grandchildren; five siblings, Joe, Joann, Rita, ELisa, David; his best friend, Antonio Hernandez.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
