Pharr - Victor R. Rodriguez Sr., 79, went home to our Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020.Born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, MX, Mr. Rodriguez had lived in Pharr most of his life and was a devoted parishioner at St. Jude Catholic Church.He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso Rodriguez Sr. and Enriqueta Villasenor; and three siblings, Alfonso Jr., Antonio, and Ricardo Rodriguez.He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Belia Rodriguez of Pharr; four children, Alfonso M. (Maribel) Rodriguez of Houston, Diana Belia Rodriguez of Pharr, Victor R. (Diana) Rodriguez Jr. of Beaumont, TX, Gerardo (Elizabeth) Rodriguez of Mission; seven grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary today, December 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.