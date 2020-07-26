Mission - Victoria E. Rodriguez, 94, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother has departed to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1926 to Victor and Maria Refugia Escareno. She was married to the love of her life, Martin Rodriguez Sr. for 61 years. It has been 12 years since his departure, but they will finally be reunited in heaven. They shared their love with their 4 children: Martin Rodriguez Jr. of Rio Grande City, Victoria Rodriguez, Gloria Villagomez and spouse Elias of Mission and Hilda Coronado and spouse Alex of Magnolia, Tx , their 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.Victoria was a woman who could make anyone laugh whether it be with her funny faces, sounds or stories. She was a devoted mother and wife. She was the mother hen of even her grandchildren. She took pleasure in bringing people happiness. As a devoted Catholic, she prayed for everyone she knew. She instilled good Catholic values in her family. She was loved and respected by all who knew her. She exemplified loyalty and love to all her family, and will be dearly missed.Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5 p.m. from 9 p.m. with 7 p.m. rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. The funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.