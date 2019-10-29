|
Mission - Victoria "Vickie" M. Hoffman, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 26, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Victoria was born in Mission, Texas, in 1953, to Heliodoro and Maria Dolores Moreno. She graduated from Mission High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Accounting from The University of Texas Pan American (now UT-RGV). Victoria was happily married to Joseph T. Hoffman on August 12, 1978, and their union spanned 41 loving years.
Victoria is survived by her father, Heliodoro Moreno, husband Joseph, son William Sr. (Cristina), grandson William Jr., 5 sisters: Regina Funk, Maria Guadalupe (MG) Wilson, Alma Lahm (Rick), Maria del Rosario (Rosie) Moreno, Patricia M. Reddell, brother Luis (Louie) Moreno, brother-in-law Paul (Mary), 4 nephews: Sherman Smith (Danelle), Thomas (Tommy) Wilson, Timothy (Tim) Wilson, Todd Wilson (Brittney), 2 nieces: Renee Moreno, Marisa Richmond (Darrien), and 5 great nephews/nieces. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Dolores Moreno and brother-in-law, Thomas Michael Wilson.
Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held October 29, 2019 6-8 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home with a rosary following at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on October 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Roy Snipes officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Valley Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kreidler Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 29, 2019