Edinburg - Victoria Salinas, 94, entered eternal rest Thursday, August 1, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.
Mrs. Salinas was a lifelong resident of Edinburg and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Casimiro Salinas; a daughter, Maria Luisa Martinez; her parents; and five siblings.
Victoria is survived by four children, Maria Ester (Alvaro) Salinas of Edinburg, Oscar (Rosa Delia) Salinas of Mission, Maria Elena Lopez of Edinburg, Casimiro (Sandra) Salinas Jr., of McAllen; a son in law, Edmundo Martinez of San Antonio; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nidia Vela of Monterrey.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 4, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 4, 2019