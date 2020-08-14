San Juan - Victoriano Yado, 78, went home to our Lord Thursday, July 30, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.Born in Hidalgo, Tamaulipas, MX, Mr. Yado had lived in San Juan most of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Agustin Yado and Eva Carrizales; and a sister, Sidalia Raudales.Mr. Yado is survived by his loving wife, Maria Del Pilar Yado; four children, Leticia (Eustolio) Yado-Villarreal of Round Rock, TX, Victor A. (Sylvia A. Zuniga) Yado of Edinburg, Ricardo (Nancy McDonald) Yado of San Juan, Agustin (Esmeralda Ceballos) Yado of Pharr; six grandchildren, Bianca R. Villarreal, Briana J. Villarreal, Marco E. Villarreal, Natalie Yado, Alyssa Yado, Alexa Yado; a great-grandson, Aiden Hernandez; seven siblings, Antonio Yado, Agustin Yado, Angelita Serna, Ignacia Carlin, Manuel Yado, Martha Yado, and Romel Yado.At the family's request, the visitation for Mr. Yado will remain private and closed for immediate family only as a precautionary measure during this time. Interment will be open to the public and will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.