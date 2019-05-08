|
|
McAllen - Vidal G. Cano, 88, entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Doctors Hospital At Renaissance in Edinburg. He was born on Wednesday, April 15, 1931 in Veracruz, Mexico, the son of Lugardo and Isabel (Garza) Cano. Having lived in Chicago, Illinois, he move and had been a resident of McAllen for 38 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a son: Alan H. Cano.
He is survived by his loving wife: Josefina Cano; children: Anita Cano, David V. Cano, Aaron J. (Denise R.) Cano and Edgar N. Cano; grandchildren: Paige N. Cano and Savannah L. Cano.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. www.riverafuneralhomes.net
Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2019