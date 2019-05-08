Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Vidal Cano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vidal G. Cano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vidal G. Cano Obituary
McAllen - Vidal G. Cano, 88, entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Doctors Hospital At Renaissance in Edinburg. He was born on Wednesday, April 15, 1931 in Veracruz, Mexico, the son of Lugardo and Isabel (Garza) Cano. Having lived in Chicago, Illinois, he move and had been a resident of McAllen for 38 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a son: Alan H. Cano.

He is survived by his loving wife: Josefina Cano; children: Anita Cano, David V. Cano, Aaron J. (Denise R.) Cano and Edgar N. Cano; grandchildren: Paige N. Cano and Savannah L. Cano.

Services have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. www.riverafuneralhomes.net
Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now