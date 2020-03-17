|
|
McCook, Texas - Vincent Keller, Age 96
November 7, 1923 - March 13, 2020
Every day brings to a close a chapter in history and, March 13, 2020, was no exception. We lost Vincent Keller, man of God, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, WWII Veteran, proud American farmer, and a true American.
Vincent Keller was born November 7, 1923 outside the rural town of Kosciusko, Texas where he and his family lived until the age of 12. In 1936 he and his family moved to the farming community of McCook, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. With the outbreak of WWII, he joined the US Army and proudly served from September 1943 through November 1946 in the Battle of the Pacific with Company B of the 382 Infantry and Company K of the 342 Infantry. Following the war, he married the love of his life, Valeria Moravitz, on November 12, 1947. The couple had five children, Mark, Susan (Anthony) Skloss,Vivian (Kenneth) Bauer, Dwayne (Sharon) Keller and Paul (Nancy) Keller.
Vincent was truly a man of God. He loved the Lord above all things and his neighbor as himself. He lived a rich and full life as a family man and as a proud American farmer. He worked hard his entire life, but he also knew how to enjoy everyday to its fullest. His signature qualities were his faith, love of others and his smile.
We all love you, Vincent. We will miss you, but you are enjoying eternity with our Lord and Savior. Our world will never be the same, but you will never be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his wife Valeria and his son Mark.
He is survived by his children as well as his daughter-in-law JoAnn Keller; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews as well as by his long time caregiver Glendelia Trevino.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in McCook, 28212 Fm 2058, Edinburg, TX 78541
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 5-7pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in McCook. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in McCook. There will be a meal and fellowship following the burial at the Parish Hall.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 17, 2020