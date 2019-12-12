Home

Progreso Lakes, TX - Rio Grande City, TX - Viola L. Perez, 83, passed away to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Progreso Lakes, TX. Mrs. Perez was born June 2, 1936, to Agapito & Maria Lopez in Rio Grande City, TX. She worked for the Community Action Council of South Texas from 1973 to 2008 and was involved with the Rio Grande City band boosters for many years. She had a green thumb and loved spending her time gardening. A self-taught seamstress, Mrs. Perez treasured and took pride in sewing for her four daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eulogio Perez; 1 brother, Ruben Lopez; 4 sisters, Belsa Marroquin, Benilde Marroquin, Olivia Leal, Minerva Garcia & 1 grandson, Christopher Martinez. Mrs. Perez is survived by 4 daughters, Yolanda Cuellar (A.C., Jr.) of Progreso Lakes, TX, Zulema Gonzalez (Carlos) of Orange Grove, TX, Ninfa Solis (Leo) of Zapata, TX & Esther De Leon (Richard) of Alice, TX. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Iglesia Templo Bautista Salem in Lockney, TX. Officiating will be Rev. Moses Blanco. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kelly Gonzalez, Justin Cuellar, Kevin Gonzalez, Matthew De Leon, Allan De Leon & Jena Cuellar Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Lee Martinez & Jaime Martinez. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 12, 2019
