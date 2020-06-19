Viola Salinas
1941 - 2020
Edinburg - Rio Grande City, TX - Viola Salinas, 78, entered into eternal rest on June 17th, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, TX. Viola was born on October 4th, 1941 in San Francisco, Tamaulipas, Mexico, to Brigido Acevedo and Angela Diaz. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Domingo Rocha, second husband Jose Salinas, her sons: Domingo Rocha, Gerardo Rocha, Ricardo Rocha, and her brother, Miguel Angel Acevedo. She is survived by her siblings, Velva Lopez Acevedo, Manuela Rodriguez Acevedo, and Doroteo Acevedo. She leaves her sons: Horacio(Velia) Rocha, Aurelio (Idelma) Rocha, Juan (Laura) Rocha, Javier(Laura) Salinas, and her daughter: Esther Rocha. Also, her grandchildren: Horacio(Yune), Adela, Brenda, Jorge, Ricardo(Guerito), Alex, Janay, Juan(LJ), Jayla, Jose, and six great grandchildren. On behalf of the family, they would like to thank Rio Grande City Nursing Rehab.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19th, 2020 from 10 am to 9 pm and a rosary at 7 pm at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, TX. The burial service will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at 10 am at Starr County Memorial Cemetery, Roma TX.

Published in The Monitor on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
Rodriguez Funeral Home
JUN
19
Memorial service
10:00 - 09:00 PM
Rodriguez Funeral Home
JUN
20
Burial
10:00 AM
Starr County Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rodriguez Funeral Home
4989 E Highway 83
Roma, TX 78584
(956) 849-1545
