|
|
Edinburg - Violet Galloway Evans, a long-time resident of Edinburg, Texas died peacefully at Waterford Gardens, Mission, Texas on Sunday, February 2, 2019.
Born in Coalmont, TN in 1921, she lived in several southern states prior to moving to Edinburg. Violet owned a Beauty Shop in Edinburg for several years after giving Air Force pilots instruction at Moore Air Base. She and her husband, Kenton, owned a wholesale fishing equipment distribution company for several years. In earlier years she served as a nurse and accountant. She was a regular member of the First United Methodist Church in Edinburg prior to moving to Waterford Gardens in Mission.
Violet was proceeded in death by her mother, Mammie Craig; stepfather, Ben Craig; loving husband, Kenton; her son, Randal; and grandson, Randy Evans.
She is survived by daughters, Dianne Parry (Bill), Ginger Lunsford (Bill) and daughter in law, Gem Evans. She is also survived by grandchildren, Will Evans, John Evans (Lauren), Zachary Parry (Chrystal), Stephanie Friedlein (David), Jennifer McBride (Peter), and John Briggs. She had numerous great and great grandchildren.
The family gratefully thanks Waterford Gardens in Mission, Texas for their excellent care.
Visitation will be held from 12-6 PM at Kreidler Funeral Home on Friday, February 7th. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, February 8th at 10:30 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery (1701 E Richardson Rd, Edinburg, TX 78542). In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the First United Methodist Church in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 6, 2020