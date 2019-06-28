Harlingen, TX - Mercedes-Virginia "Ginny" Anderson-Hirsch,



Born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Died at age of 84 on May 7 at Valley Baptist Hospital.



Cremation was through Rudy Garza Funeral Home and Val Verde Memorial Gardens.



Ginny is survived by her three sons, Kevin, Scott and Gary Anderson from her marriage to Fred W. Anderson who precedes her in death. She is also survived by her husband Don Hirsch who she married several years after Fred's passing. Ginny's marriage to Don brought her 10 stepchildren. Ginny has a number of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren scattered around the country.



Ginny moved to Llano Grande Lake Park with husband Fred 25 years ago to be near her Father and Mother, John and Elsie Nutt. Ginny became very active in the small community and taught ceramics classes and went on to be Activities Director for many years. Ginny was also an energetic real estate agent who sold many of the residents their homes in Llano Grande Lake Park.



Ginny remained an active member of the community who loved the Valley and the people who live here.



She was well loved and will be kindly remembered by everyone who knew her. She is now at peace in the loving embrace of our Lord. Published in The Monitor on June 28, 2019