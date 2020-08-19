McAllen - Virginia Elizondo, 80, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.She is preceded in death by her two children, Esteban Nava and Beatrice Rivas; and her mother, Senovia Tanguma.Mrs. Elizondo is survived by her four children, Oralia Fields of McAllen, Narciso Nava of Edinburg, Eduardo Rivas, and Iris Martinez, both of McAllen; 19 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., today, August 19, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.