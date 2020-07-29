1/1
Virginia Guzman
Donna - Virginia Guzman, 78, went home to our Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Las Palmas Healthcare Center in McAllen.

Mrs. Guzman was born and lived in Donna all of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Guzman; a daughter, Veronica Guzman Hernandez; and a sister, Petra Salinas.

Mrs. Guzman is survived by five children, Leticia Guzman of Donna, Jesus Guzman III of San Juan, Samuel Guzman, Nora Guzman, Erasmo Guzman, all of Donna; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four siblings, Rogelio Delgado, Pablo Delgado, Roberto Delgado, all of Donna, and Alicia Vasquez of Columbus, IN.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, July 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
