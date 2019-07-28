|
MCALLEN - On July 25th, Virginia Lee Heath passed away, peacefully, while surrounded by family. She had been suffering from various ailments that required increasing medical attention.
"Pinie", as known by friends, was born in Rio Grande City in 1939 the daughter of Miguel F. and Lillie Garcia. She grew up in Rio Grande City, Texas and had fond memories of her time at The Immaculate Conception School (the convent) and her years in San Antonio attending Incarnate Word.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Heath. She was the proud mother of 2 children: Suzanne (Robert) Riley and Richard Heath (Sandra Dee Merritt). She also loved and adored her grandchild: Jonas Heath. She is also preceded by her sisters Stella Zarate, Lillie Tijerina and Nelda Montalvo.
She was very accomplished in crafts. She created elaborate and beautiful wreaths and hats for all seasons and events. Her wreaths were commissioned by a local bank to adorn their lobby. She was also known for throwing parties for any and all occasions. From a spontaneous soiree to the annual "Fiesta" in San Antonio, she loved entertaining for her family and friends. Her parties were always well attended and well remembered. She built and decorated many homes over the years and was especially proud of one being featured as the cover story in Architectural Digest. She maintained a working ranch with hunting and longhorn cattle.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm at Del Angel Funeral Home, 4607 N. Sugar Rd. Please see
www.dignitymemorial.com for more information.
Published in The Monitor on July 28, 2019