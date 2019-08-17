|
|
Dallas, TX - Long-time Dallas resident, and former McAllen resident, Virginia Newell went to be with Our Precious Lord on July 15, 2019, after a six-year battle with cancer. Virginia was born June 25, 1974 in Austin, Texas to Clyde E. (Eddy-Boy) Newell and Socorro Franco Trevino. Her fraternal grandparents were C.E. Newell and Lidia Hinojosa Newell. Her maternal grandparents were Edwardo Franco and Emma Graciela Franco.
Virginia attended Wilson Elementary School and Lamar Jr. High. She graduated from Memorial High School, which she attended with many of her childhood friends, and where she made even more lifelong friends while attending football games and dancing the night away in Mexico. After graduation, she moved to Dallas where she started her career as a cosmetologist, and served the area for over 25 years. A master colorist and make-up artist, Virginia truly believed that a good haircut and fresh color could change your life. Using her talent and critical eye, she brought many fantasy color hair dreams to life and made hundreds of people feel fabulous and beautiful.
Virginia adored her clients and everyone who blessed her chair. An artist and an entrepreneur, Virginia owned her own salon for a time, and continued to grow and thrive professionally despite her advanced cancer struggle, which she handled with her signature bravery and positivity. Virginia was a generous and loving soul, who doted on her family and friends, and always gave it to you straight. She was a proud big sister, a cherished friend, a dedicated dog mom, and a strong, independent woman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde E. (Eddy-Boy) Newell. She is survived by her mother, Socorro Franco Trevino and her stepfather Ruben Trevino. She is also survived by her beloved sister Jackelin Trevino, her loving aunt Ofelia Franco Parker (Mark), and her faithful and loving German Shepard, Sativa, who was always at her side. Her family is filled with cousins, aunts, uncles, her extended family, and many clients and close friends in Dallas and beyond, who will miss her dearly.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 17, 2019