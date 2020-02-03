|
Pharr - Virginia R. Salinas, 81, went home to the Lord Saturday, February 1, 2020, at her residence in Pharr.
Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. John 14:1-3
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jose Guadalupe Flores; and six siblings, Ninfa Bustamante, Viola Guerrero, Margarita Rico, Herman Ramirez, Alberto Ramirez, and Servando Ramirez Jr.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Antonio Salinas; four daughters, Belinda (Andy) Castro, Belia (Roberto) Loera, Bertha (Eusebio) Maldonado, all of Pharr, Beatriz (Gilbert) Velasquez of Austin; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, February 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 3, 2020