Virginia Ramirez

Virginia Ramirez Obituary
San Juan - Virginia Ramirez, 79, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by two daughters, Melinda Ramirez and Elizabeth Ramirez.

Mrs. Ramirez is survived by her husband, Jesus Ramirez of San Juan; two daughters, Gina (Carlos) Saenz of Pharr, Jessica Ramirez Cantu of Lyford; seven grandchildren, Lizette Garza, Jay Ortiz, Ashly Cantu, Jayson Cantu, Alexis Saenz, Ariella Saenz, Alyssa Saenz; four brothers, Thomas Yanez of Weslaco, Ramiro Yanez of Mercedes, Javier Yanez of Weslaco, Ruben Yanez of Houston; and three sisters, Ofilia Yanez of Mercedes, Maria Franco of Corpus Christi, Ester Gates of San Antonio.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 31, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 31, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
