Alamo - ALAMO - Virginia Salazar, 94, died Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Libertyville, Illinois.



Born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Virginia had lived in Alamo most of her life. She was a beloved homemaker and successful businesswoman. She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon V. Salazar, a daughter Maria Cristina Salazar, and a son Jose Ramon Salazar (Gloria Salazar). Survivors include four daughters, Carmen Salazar (Jose Salazar) of Houston, Idalia Barroso (Felipe Barroso) of Mundelein Ill., Belinda Sandoval (Adolfo Sandoval) of Mundelein Ill., and Anna Maria Carpio (Gregorio Carpio) of Pharr; six sons, Gonzalo Salazar (Francisca Salazar) of Houston, Antonio Salazar (Petra Salazar) of Mission, Alfonso Salazar (Blanca Salazar) of Mundelein Ill., Roberto Salazar (Aura Salazar) of McAllen, and Rodolfo Salazar (Nancy Salazar) of Austin MN.; 39 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 and Tuesday, June 18, 2019, with 7 p.m. rosaries at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen. Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel on Taylor Rd. in Mission. Published in The Monitor on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary