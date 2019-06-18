Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Salazar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Salazar Obituary
Alamo - ALAMO - Virginia Salazar, 94, died Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Libertyville, Illinois.

Born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Virginia had lived in Alamo most of her life. She was a beloved homemaker and successful businesswoman. She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon V. Salazar, a daughter Maria Cristina Salazar, and a son Jose Ramon Salazar (Gloria Salazar). Survivors include four daughters, Carmen Salazar (Jose Salazar) of Houston, Idalia Barroso (Felipe Barroso) of Mundelein Ill., Belinda Sandoval (Adolfo Sandoval) of Mundelein Ill., and Anna Maria Carpio (Gregorio Carpio) of Pharr; six sons, Gonzalo Salazar (Francisca Salazar) of Houston, Antonio Salazar (Petra Salazar) of Mission, Alfonso Salazar (Blanca Salazar) of Mundelein Ill., Roberto Salazar (Aura Salazar) of McAllen, and Rodolfo Salazar (Nancy Salazar) of Austin MN.; 39 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 and Tuesday, June 18, 2019, with 7 p.m. rosaries at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen. Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel on Taylor Rd. in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now