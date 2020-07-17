1/1
Virginia Salazar
Edinburg - Virginia Salazar, 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Salazar.

Mrs. Salazar is survived by five children, Robert (Cassandra) Salazar, Ricardo (Patricia) Salazar, Manuel (Elizabeth) Salazar, Jeannette De Leon, Fidencio De Leon Jr.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five siblings, Juventino Rojas, Feliciana Cavazos, Lupita Rojas, Jesusa Rojas, and Mela Rojas.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, July 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 17, 2020.
