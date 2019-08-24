Home

Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
Virginia Sunderman


1924 - 2019
Virginia Sunderman Obituary
Lake Katrine, NY - Virginia Sunderman, 95, of Lake Katrine, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home. A native of Huntington, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Forrest & Effie Couch Lamb.

She was employed at Indiana Bell Telephone Company, Huntington, Indiana, for 25 years, retiring in 1976 as service representative. After retirement, she and her late husband, Glenn, spent winters in Texas where she was editor and feature writer for the Winter Texan Times, Mission, Texas, for 13 seasons. She also tutored at Mission Junior High School. Virginia was president of Oleander Acres Club in Oleander Acres Park during the couple's stay in Texas, and she served as emcee for many jam sessions in the Mission area. She was a Winter Texan member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mission, Texas.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Langston and her husband Sid Leavitt of Lake Katrine; two grandchildren, Brett Langston and partner Janani Ramprasad of Ravena and Todd Langston and partner Donna Brunig of Clifton Park; two sisters, Patricia Maddox of Wilmore, Kentucky, and Dorothea Lineback of Cypress, California.

Virginia is also survived by a former foreign exchange student who came to live for a year with her and Glenn 50 years ago, Hans Werner Jany, a native of Germany.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her son, Roger Lee Sunderman who died in 1970, as well as brothers-in-law Ed Lineback and Dr. Paul Maddox.

Visitation will be at Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home in Kingston, NY on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.SimpsonGaus.com.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 24, 2019
