|
|
McAllen, TX - Vivian Denice Dominguez Smith, 38, passed away on November 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Sat., February 15, 2020, from 2pm - 9pm with the Memorial Service at 6:30pm at Funeraria Del Angel.
Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.
In lieu of flowers to honor Vivian, please make checks payable to Friends of Yorkdale and mail checks to: 6436 Roble Avenue #3 Los Angeles, CA 90042
TAX ID: 82-4268519
Should you have any questions please email kri[email protected]
For a more detailed obituary please visit FunerariaDelAngelMission.com.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 10, 2020