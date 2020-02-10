Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:30 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Denice Dominguez Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Denice Dominguez Smith Obituary
McAllen, TX - Vivian Denice Dominguez Smith, 38, passed away on November 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Sat., February 15, 2020, from 2pm - 9pm with the Memorial Service at 6:30pm at Funeraria Del Angel.

Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.

In lieu of flowers to honor Vivian, please make checks payable to Friends of Yorkdale and mail checks to: 6436 Roble Avenue #3 Los Angeles, CA 90042

TAX ID: 82-4268519

Should you have any questions please email kri[email protected]

For a more detailed obituary please visit FunerariaDelAngelMission.com.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -