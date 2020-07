Edinburg - Waldo Davila Tejada, 79, entered eternal rest Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.Born in Loreto, Zacatecas, Mr. Davila had lived in Edinburg for 55 years.He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Davila and Consuelo Tejada.Mr. Davila is survived by his wife, Maria Felix Garcia; six children, Waldo Davila Jr., Alfredo (Lupita) Davila, Rosalva (Rolando) Cardenas, Oscari Davila, Alexander Davila, all of Edinburg, Norma (Shawn) Palmer of San Antonio; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three half-sisters, Irma Rodriguez of Las Milpas, Connie Davila and Janie Ruiz, both of El Paso.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.