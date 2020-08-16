1/1
Walterio Rodriguez
McAllen - Walterio Rodriguez, 66, went to be with our Lord Thursday, August 13, 2020, in McAllen. Mr. Rodriguez was preceded in death by his parents, Wenceslao and Carmela Rodriguez; two siblings, Christela R. Chapa, and Wilfrido Rodriguez.

Walterio was a devoted husband, with unfailing love for her and their children. His grandchildren and great-grandson were his prized possessions. His mom, dad, brothers, and sisters were very dear to him. His tremendous love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident in his work at Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Market Place Ministries, and the various ministries at Grace Community Church. He enjoyed serving the Lord, spending time with his family, hunting, at his ranch, playing Scrabble and 42, music, swimming, gardening, and most of all loving and serving others.

Chaplain Rodriguez is survived by his wife, Amy Rodriguez; four children, Laurie Rodriguez, Stacie (Frank) Garza, Timothy Rodriguez, Dawn Davis; five grandchildren, Zoe Rodriguez-Reyes, Ricardo Martinez Jr., Ryan Martinez, Zarina Rodriguez, and Romeo Joshua Garza; a great-grandson, Ricardo Martinez III; five siblings, Carmela Cordova, Clementina Rodriguez, Cleotilde (Tom) Anderson, Christina R. (Manuel) Caldera, and Wenceslao (Gloria) Rodriguez Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Los Laureles Family Cemetery at WC Ranch in Raymondville, Texas.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home
AUG
16
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Home
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Los Laureles Family Cemetery at WC Ranch
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
