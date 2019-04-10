Resources More Obituaries for Wanda Pierce Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wanda N. Pierce

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lubbock, TX - Wanda N. Pierce peacefully claimed her heavenly reward on Thursday evening, April 5, 2019 under the care of Carillon Assisted Living in Lubbock, Texas, with her daughter and son at her side.



Wanda Naomi LaRue was born in Terrell, Texas on July 19, 1928 to parents David and Ima LaRue and was welcomed by four older siblings. She had many stories to share of her early days in East Texas but her most special day was November 19, 1944 when she married her childhood sweetheart, Edmon (Eddie) Pierce--a union of 73 years that only ended with his passing on May 1, 2018. When Eddie's health required a move to a drier climate in 1946 they set out with one--year-old daughter Janice to find a new home. Their family grew with the addition of two sons, Bryan and David, and through hard work and persistence they were rewarded with many business opportunities in Far West Texas. Together they were able to build the Thunderbird Motel and the Holiday Capri Inn and to own Pierce Apartments and Eddie Pierce Motors, first a Ford then a GM dealership that proudly served Marfa for 49 years. In later years they would also acquire and operate Apache Pines RV Park. Despite the hours required for these businesses, Wanda was active in First Baptist Church and many local organizations and with Eddie, promoted and loved her hometown of Marfa for 69 years before moving to Lubbock in 2015. Her 90 years of life were filled with steadfast faith in Jesus Christ and she served as an example of love, devotion and generosity.



Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her parents in-law, Norris and Ruth Pierce; a son and his wife, Edmon Bryan Pierce, Jr. and Betty Walker Pierce; two grandchildren, Amy Lee Pierce and Philip Warren Pierce; three siblings and their spouses, Orville (Bernice) LaRue, Jessie (W. L.) Stanfield, and Margie (Larry) Hawkins; a sister-in law Frances LaRue.



Family mourning her loss are her 103-year-old brother, Robert LaRue; daughter Jan (Eddie) Cano; son David "Bee" (Wanda) Pierce; grandchildren: Aaron (Jessica) Cano, Robert Cano, Eric (Melissa) Pierce, Jennifer (Rick) Murdock; Allena Cano, Luke Pierce (fiancee Kimberly); Charles Cano; Cal Pierce; great-grandchildren: Caroline Pierce; Anika Guerra; Ayla Guerra; Hayden Murdock; Lucas Guerra. Her life was blessed by generations of nieces, nephews and cousins and she shared special bonds with nephew Lem Pierce and his wife Lois and niece Joye Davis. Her list of relatives and friends is a long one and each knew they were loved and appreciated by her whether she saw them often or seldom.



Pallbearers will be her children and grandchildren with honorary pallbearers Lem Pierce, Ellen Melvin, Bill and Suzie Roberts and Lynn and Sandy Loomis.



The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Carillon Bellecourt South who regarded Wanda as family, especially administrator Sam West, and numerous caretakers who assisted her through Accolade and Home Instead services.



Those wishing to honor her with a memorial are asked to consider First Baptist Church, Box 717, Marfa, Texas 79843; Carillon Assisted Living B, 1717 Norfolk Ave., Lubbock, TX 79416; or a charity benefiting children.



"I know not what tomorrow holds, but I know Who holds tomorrow." Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019