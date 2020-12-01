1/1
Wanda Rose Autry
Oklahoma City - Wanda was born on January 21, 1931, to Ralph Raymond and Ada Rose at the hospital in Superior, Nebraska. The family home was in nearby Mankato, Kansas. Wanda passed away on November 19, 2020.

Wanda graduated from Mankato High School in 1949, and shortly thereafter, moved with her family to McAllen, Texas. The family established the Rose Motel on Redwood Avenue that Wanda managed in her later years. She shared her mother's passion for collecting and selling antiques, and the two eventually started an antique business, Rose Antiques and Collectibles, specializing in fine china and glassware.

Many years after parting ways, Wanda married her erstwhile sweetheart Sammy Lee Autry in 1985, and enjoyed a loving marriage until Sammy's passing in 2011.

Wanda loved the Lord, consistently demonstrating the fruit of the Spirit throughout her life. She worshiped at First Assembly of God in McAllen, Church of the Good Shepherd, and later Full Gospel Tabernacle in Pharr, Texas. Wanda dearly loved her church family. She never said an unkind word - to or about - anyone. She always had a smile on her face and never complained about anything.

In July of 2017, Wanda relocated to the home of her close friend, Dorothy Day-Modeland, and Dorothy's husband, Owen, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where she became a loved and cherished member of the Day-Modeland families.

A prayer service and viewing will be held at the Kreidler Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6-8 PM with Reverend Medina officiating. The burial will be Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 9 AM at Valley Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Wanda's life will be held at the Full Gospel Tabernacle at a later date.



Published in The Monitor on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
