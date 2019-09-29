|
|
McAllen, TX - Wendy Sue Grohler, 57, passed away September 13, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1962 in Paxton, IL to Marvin and Myra Grohler.
She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Grohler; and her sisters, Kathy Wittmeier and Marsha Hitchins.
Wendy is survived by her mother, Myra Grohler of Buckley, IL; siblings, Connie Butzow of Hoopeston, IL, Steven Grohler of Buckley, IL, Linda Barenthin and husband John of Champaign, IL, Rodney Grohler and wife Becky of Rantoul, IL; and numerous extended family and friends.
Wendy Grohler dedicated 34 years of her life serving her community as an educator. She taught four years at Brownsville ISD and thirty years at McAllen ISD. Wendy taught twenty-two years as a fifth grade teacher, continued pursuing her love for education and became McAllen ISD's Elementary Science and Social Studies Coordinator. She impacted so many students and teachers alike with her science knowledge. She worked in collaboration with Quinta Mazatlan to provide special opportunities for students with hands-on environmental education trips. She also worked closely with IMAS, International Museum of Arts and Science, to bring science camps for students onto many McAllen schools. She collaborated with Region One and The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley on a grant to provide science trainings for many teachers. Wendy also served on the board for The Rio Grande Valley Science Association for many years and was a prominent leader on supporting and improving science instruction throughout the valley and especially in her community where she worked. Wendy was an amazing teacher to her students and a wonderful colleague. Her loving personality and genuine smile will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N Taylor Rd. Mission, TX 78573.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends have designated The , Quinta Mazatlan, or IMAS (International Museum of Arts and Science) for memorial contributions.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 29, 2019