Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
Wilhelmina P. Buhidar


1927 - 2020
Wilhelmina P. Buhidar Obituary
Edinburg - Wilhelmina P. Buhidar entered her Heavenly Home on February 13, 2020. Ms. Buhidar lived a life of service dedicated to her family and friends as a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A proud Texan, she grew up in El Paso surrounded by a loving family of parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts who instilled in her important values she would later teach to her sons and daughter. She is survived by three sons, Balthasar Buhidar (Suelin), Benjamin Buhidar, William Buhidar and her daughter Patricia Kay Buhidar. She also leaves behind grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services for Ms. Buhidar are under the direction Heavenly Grace Funeral Home and Memorial Park where she will be interred on Monday February 17, 2020. In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her family extends their gratitude to her private doctors and the caring medical staff of the DHR Health System.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 16, 2020
