Houston, TX -
William Rentoul Clarke was born in McAllen, Texas on June 30, 1958, and passed away in Houston, Texas on February 24, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence Clarke.
William is survived by his brother, James Clarke; and his cousins, Judy Henson, Buddy Henson, and Tommy Henson.
William will be laid to rest at a graveside service with military honors at 2pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery, 1201 S Main St, McAllen, TX 78501.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020