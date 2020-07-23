Mr Foerster was a patient at the clinic I worked with a kidney specialist. He was always joking nd laughing nd making me laugh when he came to see the Dr... He was a kind, funni, talkative pt whom I had the great opportunity to have at our clinic. When he left he would come by just to say hi nd crack his jokes nd still asked for advice...He was a good friend nd pt...he will b missed but I will treasure the fun times I had at the office listening to him crack jokes nd voice his opinion...God Bless him Rest in Peace Mr Foerster... Condolences to his family

Dora Mena

Friend