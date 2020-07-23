1/1
William Edwin "Bill" Foerster
McAllen - William "Bill" Edwin Foerster, 81, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mission Valley Nursing and Transitional Care. Originally from Elsa, Bill called McAllen home for over 45 years.

Bill attended high school in Baytown, TX, at Robert E. Lee High School. In 1962, he graduated from Pan American University with a B.A. in History. After graduation, he served in the National Guard for six years. Bill started his career as a salesman for Century Paper Products where he became the manager of the McAllen branch. He was also an independent broker for Sonoco Products Company, responsible for grocery chain accounts including H.E.B. Of all his jobs, his favorite role was as a father to his children, Kim and Matt.

Over the years, Bill crossed the country on his motorcycle with good friends visiting Mexican Hat in Utah, Copper Canyon in Mexico, and everywhere in between. He mastered aerial photography and piloted his own Cessna airplane. And he loved sharing his deep knowledge of South Texas history and local archeological sites by serving on the Board of The Texas Archeological Stewardship and as a Commissioner of The Hidalgo County Historical Commission. Until his health deteriorated in December, he gathered with friends at the coffee shop of Lee's Pharmacy every day. Bill was full of wit and adventure, and the world is certainly a more boring place since his passing.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Charles Otto Foerster and Willie Ruth Foerster. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann S. Foerster; children Matthew Foerster and Kimberly Foerster; grandchildren Xander and Eliza Feigenbaum; and siblings Charles M. Foerster, Gordon Foerster, James Foerster, and Carolyn Lyons.

Given the COVID situation, there are no immediate plans for an in-person service. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make contributions in his name ("Tribute Name") to Friends of the Texas Historical Commission. Online donations are accepted at https://www.thcfriends.org/spirit-of-texas, and the address is Friends of the Texas Historical Commission, P.O. Box 13497, Austin, TX, 78711.

Bill's wishes were to be cremated, with his ashes left at the top of the Rio Grande River so that they would flow back to his home in the Valley. At a later date, a memorial service in McAllen will be held to pay tribute to Bill in the way he wanted: laughing out loud and sharing outrageous stories.

Published in The Monitor on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Mr. Foerster was always very kind and always brightened my day when he would visit our office... on his motorcycle! He will be dearly missed.
Leo Vargas
Friend
July 23, 2020
We have been long time friends with the Foersters. We are actually “Fern friends”. Growing up down the street from them was a true blessing. Mr. “Foho”, as we called him, always had lots of fun stories and adventures he shared with us. He was definitely one of a kind! He will be greatly missed.
Love and blessings to Ann, Matt & Kim.
Jeannine Benoit
Friend
July 23, 2020
My heart felt condolences to the Foerster family, Bill was a great person to talk to at Lee's Cafe on Saturday mornings....will be truly missed. Many blessings to his family.
RAUL GARZA
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mr Foerster was a patient at the clinic I worked with a kidney specialist. He was always joking nd laughing nd making me laugh when he came to see the Dr... He was a kind, funni, talkative pt whom I had the great opportunity to have at our clinic. When he left he would come by just to say hi nd crack his jokes nd still asked for advice...He was a good friend nd pt...he will b missed but I will treasure the fun times I had at the office listening to him crack jokes nd voice his opinion...God Bless him Rest in Peace Mr Foerster... Condolences to his family
Dora Mena
Friend
