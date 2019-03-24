Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
For more information about
William Burr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Burr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ethridge Burr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Ethridge Burr Obituary
Mission, TX - William Ethridge Burr, 78, went to be with our Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Mission, Texas. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 13, 1941 to Ernest and Mary Burr.

William was a dedicated Elks Lodge - Galveston member for 44 years, a Veteran of the United States Army, an avid golfer and a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He graduated from East Tennessee University with a Bachelor's Degree and worked as a computer programmer for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Casselman; son, Dr. William Burr Jr. and his wife Stephanie; daughter, Judith Hughes and her husband Craig; grandchildren, Abigail, Ronnie, Sarah and numerous extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the St. George Orthodox Church Activity Room, 704 W Sam Houston Blvd, Pharr, TX 78577.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now