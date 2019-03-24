|
Mission, TX - William Ethridge Burr, 78, went to be with our Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Mission, Texas. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 13, 1941 to Ernest and Mary Burr.
William was a dedicated Elks Lodge - Galveston member for 44 years, a Veteran of the United States Army, an avid golfer and a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He graduated from East Tennessee University with a Bachelor's Degree and worked as a computer programmer for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Casselman; son, Dr. William Burr Jr. and his wife Stephanie; daughter, Judith Hughes and her husband Craig; grandchildren, Abigail, Ronnie, Sarah and numerous extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the St. George Orthodox Church Activity Room, 704 W Sam Houston Blvd, Pharr, TX 78577.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2019