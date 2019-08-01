|
McAllen - William Grey "Bill" Posey, age 84, went home to the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019. Bill was born March 12, 1935 in Santa Barbara, California to Victor C. Posey and Joy (Reichard) Posey. At the age of 3, the family moved to McAllen Texas. He married Margaret Ann Haywood in 1982 in McAllen, Texas. He was employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield for 22 years before retiring to be a teacher in Donna ISD. Bill had a passion for music and loved to play the bass. He was active in music thru his 70's and played in various Rio Grande Valley Bands. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in McAllen.
Funeral services for William Grey "Bill" Posey will be held at 10:00am Friday, August 2, 2019 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Interment will follow at Rochelle Cemetery in Rochelle, Texas. The family will receive friends Friday morning, prior to the services, from 9:00am to 10:00am at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view Bill's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.
Bill Posey is survived by his son, Kyle Posey of Harlingen, Texas; daughters Christi Ward and husband Doug of Houston, Texas, Vicki Young and husband Donald of Shawnee, Kansas, Jill Powers of Bryan, Texas, Dee Ann Mann and husband Brent of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Taylor Mann, Duane Wright, James Young, Danny Ward and Lindsey Mann and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019