The Woodlands, TX - On Monday, Sept 2nd, William (Bill) Howard Wilson, loving husband and proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 95 in The Woodlands, Texas. He died peacefully in his sleep in the comforting arms of his cherished wife, Marion Ford Wilson.
Bill was born on June 27, 1924 to Lucille and Clarence Wilson in McAlester, OK. He was close to his kid sister, Patricia Wilson (Morris) who now resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bill graduated from McAlester High School, where he served as drum major of the band, head of the local DeMolay Chapter and began his life-long deep involvement with the Presbyterian Church.
Bill graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1945 with a degree in petroleum geology, courtesy of the US Navy V-12 officer training program. While at OU he was persuaded to join the track team by the prospect of upgraded meals for athletes. He learned how to pole vault, and ultimately became co-champ of the Big Six in that sport. He was an avid fan of Sooner sports, football in particular, for the rest of his life, and particularly enjoyed attending 30+ OU-Texas games over the years, even though he was usually the only OU fan in the group.
After college, he served his country as a lieutenant in the US Navy on active duty in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. Bill married Mary Loreen Holland in Houston in 1950, even though she was both a Longhorn and, in his opinion, a better geologist than him. Bill and Mary moved to McAllen, TX, where they raised a family of five. Following the death of his beloved wife on June 25th, 1968, Bill was blessed once more to meet and marry Marion Ford Greer on July 11, 1969, adding three more children to the mix. The family quickly unified, and Bill and Marion celebrated 50 years of marital joy on June 25th of this year. Their bond was deep and complete.
Bill established himself as a successful independent exploration geologist in McAllen, TX, with most of his work being done in South Texas. He always said that he had been blessed with great partners in his other business ventures. They included developing the Fairway Motel in McAllen, which was rated as one of the few Five Star motels in the country, and the luxury Fairway Apartments, then the tallest building in McAllen. He also participated as a partner in a successful ranching operation near Dilly, Texas, which became a favorite family destination for hunting and family gatherings.
Bill had many passions to which he gave his time, energy and resources in a generous way. Early in his life, he was taught to love and fear the Lord, which he did his entire life. Through his faith, he cared deeply for the Presbyterian Church, in which he served in leadership positions on every level, from the local church as a youth leader, Sunday school teacher and elder to the national level. He was elected Moderator of the 197th General Assembly in 1985 through which he served the entire Presbyterian Church. His election was the first time a moderator was chosen on the first ballot and he was humbled by the fact that he was chosen over two ordained ministers.
Bill knew that one of his greatest contributions to the church was the work he did to establish a national pastoral care program for church professionals. He recognized that pastors sometimes need help with the same problems "civilians" encounter in life. As a result, pastors and their families can receive counseling and resources with complete confidentiality.
Bill was passionate about McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley. He led many civic organizations over the years, including the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, the McAllen Parks and Advisory Board, the Rio Grande Samaritan Council, the , the United Fund and the Citizen's League. Even his monthly poker group was called the "McAllen Civic Improvement and Moral Uplift League." For fun, he organized and raised fund to start the McAllen Town Band, which played at many events in the gazebo in Archer Park and continues to this day. Not being a native of the Valley, he decided that what was needed was a strong historical collection. Through his direction (and persuasion) the Rio Grande Valley Historical Collection was started at Pan American University. After his move to Kerrville, he served on the board of Shriner University for many years.
Bill loved golf, playing most Thursday and Sunday afternoons (with his sons as caddies) and practicing other days. He won the McAllen Country Club championship several times, and once shot even par at Southern Hill Country Club in Tulsa, where several US Opens have been held. After he and Marion moved to Kerrville in 1992, Bill joined Riverhill Country Club, where he won championships in his age group. He and Marion lived on hole # 4 there in a home that featured the best porch in the Texas Hill Country, where they regularly enjoyed their morning coffee and an evening glass of wine.
His greatest passion, was his family. He felt blessed to have so many children and loved driving them around town in the elderly Mercedes Benz bus that he found for sale at a gas station in Houston. He joked many times that he had to put his foot out the door to push the bus to go over 50 miles an hour downhill with the wind at his back. Of course, this was to the great embarrassment of his children! Bill and Marion faithfully had all eight of their children on the third pew of First Presbyterian Church of McAllen every Sunday, hoping to pass on the traditions of his deep faith. He celebrated holidays in grand fashion with his family and made every birthday a very special event. He conducted formidable inquisitions of any suitors who came to call on his daughters and he taught his sons the manners of a Texas gentleman. He encouraged his children to have friends of every nationality, closing his heart to no one. He and his wife loved nothing better than when the entire family would gather at their home to enjoy one another in great laughter. They were especially proud to tell anyone and everyone that they had 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Bill gave generously of this time and treasure to many causes and to many people. Because his giving was often done anonymously, his family may never know the many people and organizations he blessed with the resources he achieved through his hard work.
Through his study of scripture, Bill valued the humility he saw in the life of Jesus. A verse he held close to his heart comes from Micah 6:8, "He has told you, O Man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?" Bill Wilson has left his family with the sure knowledge of life everlasting and of his presence with his Creator and Lord in heaven.
Bill was preceded in death by his former wife Mary his two daughters, Sarah and Elizabeth and his son-in-law Neal King. He is survived by his wife Marion, daughters Wileen King, Bebe Smith and her husband Ed, Anne Paulson and her husband Mark, Nita Velarde and her husband Florentino, his sons Frank Greer and his wife Marianne, Robert Greer, Hilton Wilson and his wife Sheila and Will Wilson and his wife Debi. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church, 4881 W Panther Creek Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381 on Saturday September 14th at 10:00 AM. Family and friend are also welcome to attend the interment, which will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday October 5th at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville Texas, at 800 Jefferson Street, 78028.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 8, 2019