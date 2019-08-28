|
MCALLEN - William Lawrence "Larry" Schultz, 88, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 22, 2019, after a short and unexpected battle with colon cancer. Larry died peacefully in his sleep.
Larry is the son of the late Elmer Lawrence and Mattie Maud (Foster) Schultz of McAllen, Texas. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Anna Marlene (Mutter) Schultz who passed from this earth on July 4, 2008 and his infant brother, Clayton. Larry is survived by his brother Fred Allen Schultz and wife Nancy Schultz of Rockport, Texas and his five children: Vicki Marlene (Schultz) Pigg and her husband Bobbie Dean Pigg of San Antonio, Texas, Steven Lawrence Schultz and his wife Dana Louise (Grossman) Schultz of McAllen, Texas, Cheryl Ann (Schultz) Royer and her husband Lee Royer of Dripping Springs, Texas, Sheila Gay (Schultz) Featherlin of Courtland, West Virginia and William Michael "Mike" Schultz of Rockport Texas, grandchildren Sheria, Kathleen, Lawrence, Jessica, Alyson, Austen, Kenny, Justin, Corina and seven great-grandchildren.
Born in Marshalltown, Iowa, Larry moved to the Valley as a young boy and McAllen has always been his home. Larry loved football and was an All-State football player for the McHi Bulldogs prior to joining the United State Marine Corp at the age of 17. With his parents' permission, he enlisted as a Communications Specialist during the Korean War. While serving, he continued his love of football, playing for the U.S. Marine football team. It was during his military tour in Honolulu, Hawaii, that he first met his beloved wife; Ann. Larry was a proud veteran and always displayed the United States flag at his home.
After his discharge as a Staff Sergeant, Larry went to college at Rice University and the University of Houston; playing football for both Universities. Shortly afterwards, he started his career as a petroleum engineer working in the oilfields where he travelled with his family to Louisiana and Venezuela.
In 1962, Larry returned to McAllen and on advice from the McAllen Chamber of Commerce opened up the No-Ka-Oi Lounge on South 10th Street. Through his and Ann's hard work and long hours, they were able to retire comfortably in their forties and enjoy a blessed life together, enjoying their family, friends and hobbies. Larry was a master gardener with a green thumb who loved golf and staying fit. He walked and rode his bike up to four miles a day, every day, right up until his untimely illness. A big man with an incredible sense of humor, we will always carry his memory in our hearts.
At Larry's directive, the family plans a private memorial service to inter his ashes with that of his beloved wife at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission, Texas, where he said he was so very proud to be able to lay with his "Brother Veterans". In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made in his name to the .
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019