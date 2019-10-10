Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elizondo Mortuary and Cremation
3220 North Conway
Mission, TX 78573
(956) 585-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vickers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lee "Bill" Vickers


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lee "Bill" Vickers Obituary
McAllen - William "Bill" Lee Vickers, 84, was born on Oct 24, 1934 and passed away on October 08, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen, Texas. Bill retired from the Air Force after twenty years service. Bill worked for American Motors for sixteen years. Bill is survived by his wife Hazel of 63 years, son Michael and partner Cheryl, grandson Zachary Vickers, and twin brothers Ronald (Carol) Vickers and Donald (Lizette) Vickers.

Bill was a member of Masonic Lodge #1026 & Scottish Rites as well as the Elks Club.

Memorial Services will be held at Gulf View Estates at a later date and burial will be in the family plot in Maypearl Texas.

In lieu of flowers send donation s to -2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL. 33607.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now