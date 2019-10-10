|
McAllen - William "Bill" Lee Vickers, 84, was born on Oct 24, 1934 and passed away on October 08, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen, Texas. Bill retired from the Air Force after twenty years service. Bill worked for American Motors for sixteen years. Bill is survived by his wife Hazel of 63 years, son Michael and partner Cheryl, grandson Zachary Vickers, and twin brothers Ronald (Carol) Vickers and Donald (Lizette) Vickers.
Bill was a member of Masonic Lodge #1026 & Scottish Rites as well as the Elks Club.
Memorial Services will be held at Gulf View Estates at a later date and burial will be in the family plot in Maypearl Texas.
In lieu of flowers send donation s to -2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL. 33607.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019